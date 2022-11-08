|
08.11.2022 00:59:16
Why Jumia Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) fell 14% on Monday after the African online marketplace announced the departure of its co-chief executive officers. Jumia said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down today. The company appointed Francis Dufay as acting CEO as it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.Dufay has served in several senior leadership positions since joining Jumia in 2014. He led the e-commerce platform's Ivory Coast marketplace and, most recently, its operations across all of Africa.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
