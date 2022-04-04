|
04.04.2022 20:17:38
Why Jumia Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) skyrocketed on Monday on news that it had partnered with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). The company will provide shipping logistics to UPS, and this had Jumia stock up 29% as of 1 p.m. ET today. This is obviously bigger news for Jumia than for UPS, whose stock was down 1% as of this writing. The company sells products, operates a marketplace for itself and third parties, does advertising, and even processes payments. But it's historically struggled to gain large-scale adoption and turn profits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
