|
03.03.2022 21:15:00
Why Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Fell Today
Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ: GRUB) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 13% by 3 p.m. ET compared to a 0.1% increase in the S&P 500. The slump followed the global food delivery specialist's fourth-quarter earnings report, which came up short of some investors' expectations.Just Eat, which purchased GrubHub last year, announced solid sales trends that nevertheless demonstrated that the business faces a few big challenges as the world looks to transition beyond the pandemic. Revenue jumped 33% for the full 2021 year thanks to a rising volume of orders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
