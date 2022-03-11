|
11.03.2022 21:00:00
Why Just Eat Takeaway Stock Jumped on Friday
Shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ: GRUB) trounced the S&P 500 on Friday as the stock jumped 14% by 2:45 p.m. ET today, compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider market. The rally only erased a small portion of recent losses for investors who own the food delivery specialist, which remains lower by 35% so far in 2022.Friday's hike was sparked by speculation that the company might be an acquisition target.Just Eat Takeaway has been the subject of these types of rumors in the past, and Friday's speculation didn't seem to be attached to anything more concrete than previous chatter. The company hasn't made any official comments suggesting that it is exploring options like taking itself private.Continue reading
