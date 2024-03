Why Kanzhun Stock Jumped 15% This Week

Shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ) climbed 13.2% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the China-based online recruitment platform released strong quarterly results and a new $200 million share repurchase authorization.To be sure, shares rose nearly 19% on Tuesday alone after Kanzhun's report hit the wires, but have since given back some of that single-day gain along with the broader market.Kanzhun's cutting-edge recruitment platform has proven successful in disrupting traditional recruiting techniques, using AI and big data insights and a mobile-centric interface to directly connect bosses with suitable candidates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel