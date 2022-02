Why Kar Auction Services Stock Popped 11% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carmel, Indiana-based Kar Auction Services (NYSE: KAR), which provides -- spoiler alert! -- auction services to the used car industry, reported bang-up earnings last night. Adjusted earnings that were expected to be no more than $0.02 per share came in at a strong $0.11 per share instead, and sales of $549.4 million easily beat analyst predictions of $511.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Kar stock is up 10.8% in response.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading