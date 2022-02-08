|
08.02.2022 19:27:14
Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI), a biopharmaceutical company, are sputtering today in response to lackluster clinical trial results for the company's lead drug. Investors worried about Xpovio's ability to reach a new patient population pushed the stock 21.8% lower as of 12:37 p.m ET on Tuesday.In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Karyopharm's first drug, Xpovio, to treat multiple myeloma. Today the company reported fourth-quarter Xpovio sales that rose 29% year over year to $98.4 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
