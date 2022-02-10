|
Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) outpaced many of its fellow biotech stocks on Wednesday with an almost 11% gain. This occurred after the publication of a new research note from a prominent investment bank, which found some fresh and bullish things to say about the company.JPMorgan Chase analyst Eric Joseph was the responsible party. He upgraded his recommendation on Karyopharm stock to neutral from the previous underweight (sell). His price target is $8 per share, which isn't too far down from its current level of just over $9.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
