The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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20.05.2026 02:12:05
Why KE Holdings Stock Trounced the Market Today
Next-generation Chinese real estate company KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) was a hot company on the stock exchange on Tuesday. Investors eagerly lapped up its equity after the company posted first-quarter results that beat estimates.KE Holdings, which specializes in online real estate transactions and services, saw its total net revenue decline by 19% year-over-year to 18.9 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) in the quarter. That was on the back of a nearly 16% drop in gross transaction value (GTV) to 712 billion yuan ($105 billion). Much of this was due to a more than 37% slide in the GTV of new home transactions. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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