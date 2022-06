Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) are soaring this morning following a positive mid-stage data readout for its lupus nephritis candidate zetomipzomib. Specifically, the drugmaker's shares were up by an eye-catching 71% as of 10:50 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. This potentially deadly autoimmune disorder is characterized by swelling of the kidneys in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. What appears to be driving this massive uptick in Kezar's shares today is the drug's 65% overall renal response among patients who reached the end of treatment. Overall renal response in this small phase 2 trial was reportedly defined as a 50% or greater reduction in urine-protein-to-creatinine ratio at end of treatment at week 25. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading