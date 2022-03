Why Kilroy Realty Stock Jumped 11.9% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The office-space segment of the commercial real estate market has taken a beating during the pandemic, but doubt about its recovery hasn't affected at least one notable player in this space: Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC), which saw its stock price rise by 11.9% during the month of February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Shares in the Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust (REIT) made that surge after fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results released on Jan. 31. The report showed a profitable year just concluded and reason for optimism, driven by the company's successful focus on life sciences and traditional office space in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.