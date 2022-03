Why Kimco Realty Turned Out to Be Pandemic Proof

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the middle of 2020, if you had said that a debt-laden retail REIT (real estate investment trust) would be pandemic proof, you would have been laughed out of the room. Economic lockdowns and the general public's aversion to public spaces at the time made brick-and-mortar retail prime candidates for financial trouble. Despite the initial fears and the pandemic's impact on retail real estate, REIT Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) was indeed surprisingly pandemic-proof. Here's how the company was able to withstand the blow, as well as how it is also set up rather well to succeed from here.