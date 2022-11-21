Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil and gas stocks cracked Monday morning as the sell-off in crude oil prices intensified.While China continues to be a major concern, fresh speculation about a production increase from OPEC+ has sent oil prices crashing. As of this writing, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 5% while Brent crude oil was down 4.8% today. The sell-off is hitting some of the largest oil and gas stocks the hardest. The biggest losers as of 11:55 a.m. ET Monday included:China's zero-COVID policy isn't going away anytime soon. This morning, the nation locked down a part of a major manufacturing hub, Guangzhou, and imposed fresh COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Beijing after the city reported its first COVID death since May.