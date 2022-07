Why Kinder Morgan Stock Outperformed in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gained 5.7% in the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While that might not seem impressive, it was considering that the S&P 500 tumbled nearly 21% during that period.Here's a look at what has fueled the natural gas pipeline company's outperformance so far this year.Kinder Morgan got 2022 off to a great start. The natural gas pipeline company generated $1.5 billion of distributable cash flow during the quarter. While that was well below the prior-year period's figure, that's entirely due to Winter Storm Uri's positive impact in 2021. After adjusting for that one-time event, Kinder Morgan's financial results were ahead of the year-ago period. Overall, the company generated enough cash to cover its high-yielding dividend and entire expansion program with room to spare.