|
19.01.2023 23:52:00
Why Kinder Morgan Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
Investors were energized about energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) on Thursday. After the company unveiled its latest set of quarterly results, its share price advanced to close the day more than 2% higher, a contrast from the nearly 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index. For its fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan booked just under $4.58 billion in revenue, which was a touch over 3% higher on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income headed north more sharply, rising by 16% to hit $708 million, or $0.31 per share. This represented a mixed quarter for Kinder Morgan. Analysts were collectively estimating it would earn $4.91 billion on the top line but only $0.30 in adjusted, per-share net income. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!