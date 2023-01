Why Kinder Morgan Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were energized about energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) on Thursday. After the company unveiled its latest set of quarterly results, its share price advanced to close the day more than 2% higher, a contrast from the nearly 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index. For its fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan booked just under $4.58 billion in revenue, which was a touch over 3% higher on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income headed north more sharply, rising by 16% to hit $708 million, or $0.31 per share. This represented a mixed quarter for Kinder Morgan. Analysts were collectively estimating it would earn $4.91 billion on the top line but only $0.30 in adjusted, per-share net income. Continue reading