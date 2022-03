Why Kingsoft Cloud Is Down More Than 40% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chinese cloud computing service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) are lower by 43.7% as of 11:36 a.m. ET on Monday in response to a downgrade from an analyst at J.P. Morgan. The sell-off, however, merely extends what's become a long-lived, steep pullback.It's not exactly the surprise of the century. Kingsoft had already been on the receiving end of several downgrades since September of last year, driving the stock down 93% between last February's peak and Friday's close. Monday's 32% drubbing only extends that losing streak and, incredibly, isn't the worst single day shares have suffered of late.The specifics: A J.P. Morgan analyst lowered his view of this cloud computing outfit from neutral to underweight, cutting its price target from $8 per share to $3.50. Still, that target is above Kingsoft's current price near $2.75.Continue reading