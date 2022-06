Why Kingsoft Cloud Stock Was Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) were up 9.6% as of 1:28 p.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported earnings results for the first quarter. The largest independent cloud service provider in China reported revenue growth of 20% year over year. However, this represented a deceleration over the previous quarter's 38% growth rate. Moreover, the company guided for second-quarter revenue to be roughly flat over the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, Kingsoft said it continued to sign new customers in the quarter. The company recently signed Genki Forest, a growing beverage brand in China. Overall, Kingsoft's gross billings grew 61% year over year for cloud services, including computing, storage, and enterprise services.