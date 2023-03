Why Kinsale Capital Group Stock Soared in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Insurance is a tough business, and the current economic uncertainty and rising rates only complicate the situation. But Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) provided a fresh reminder that it is among the best-run businesses in the industry, and investors reacted by rallying into the shares.Shares of Kinsale were up 14.5% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after Kinsale's quarterly results came in better than expectations.Kinsale is an insurance company that specializes in writing unusual policies, covering businesses like axe-throwing venues and marijuana dispensaries that carry risks different from what is covered via normal underwriting. It is a tough business to get right, but if you do, the margins and premiums tend to be higher than with typical business policies.