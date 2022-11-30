Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program." Chapman also said, "We remain focused on securing additional employment for our fleet for the next and coming quarters." But the pandemic caused a delay in starting new offshore oil production in the North Sea, creating an oversupply of shuttle tanker capacity. This issue has affected rates and charter opportunities. Continue reading