Why Knowles Stock Fell Hard Today

Shares of Knowles (NYSE: KN), a manufacturer of micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, plunged today after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and as management issued guidance for the first quarter that was far below Wall Street's consensus estimates. The tech stock tumbled 17.3% as a result. Knowles reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.33 in the quarter, which was down 31% from the year-ago quarter but matched Wall Street's average estimate. Additionally, the company's fourth-quarter revenue dropped nearly 16% to $197.1 million and fell below analysts' consensus estimate of $210 million. Continue reading