19.05.2023 21:20:48
Why Kohl's, Children's Place, and VF Corp. Stocks All Sank Today
By now you've probably heard the news: Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock crashed 27.5% (through 2:30 p.m. ET) after reporting a big earnings miss this morning -- and it's taking down along with it basically everybody else in retail clothing.Under Armour's off 3%, obviously, and Nike nearly 4%, which also makes sense. North Face- and Timberland-owner VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) is getting hurt even worse, down 8.3% in sympathy with Foot Locker's news. Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is crashing 8.2%. And The Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) is off an unlucky 7%.So it's looking like a lousy day to be invested in retail stocks, retail clothiers in particular. But should it be?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
