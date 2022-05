Why Kohl's Stock Dived Again on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few investors are bullish about retail stocks just now, but the bears are really coming for Kohl's (NYSE: KSS). For the second time this week, on Friday the company's shares took a massive hit on the market, closing the day nearly 13% lower. The stock was battered by a slew of analyst price target cuts following an ugly quarterly earnings report.On Thursday, Kohl's published a first-quarter earnings release that made almost nobody happy. On a 5% year-over-year decline in comparable sales, the company's revenue fell at a 4% clip to just under $3.72 billion. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income came in at $14 million ($0.11), well down from the first-quarter 2021 result of $165 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading