Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 17% on Wednesday

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shareholders trounced the S&P 500 on Wednesday as the stock jumped 17% by 3 p.m. EDT compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider market. The rally added to solid gains for owners of the department store retailer. Shares are up 25% so far in 2022 compared to a 10% decline in the wider market.Wednesday's spike was powered by hopes that the chain is about to receive new bids from companies looking to purchase its business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading