Why Kontoor Brands Is Jumping 17% Higher This Week

Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) are soaring 17.5% higher this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the denim maker reported fourth-quarter earnings results that beat Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines.Kontoor Brands said it earned $0.88 per share for the period on $732 million in revenue compared to analyst expectations of profits of $0.67 per share on sales of $669 million. The company is the owner of the Wrangler and Lee jeans brands.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading