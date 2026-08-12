Kontoor Brands Aktie

Kontoor Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PJSK / ISIN: US50050N1037

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12.08.2026 21:25:05

Why Kontoor Brands Stock Jumped 13% This Morning

Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) jumped 12.8% higher shortly after Wednesday's opening bell. The company behind Wrangler and Helly Hansen clothing reported solid Q2 2026 results this morning, and the board of directors accelerated its stock buyback program. The stock cooled down a bit but was still up 9.2% at 2:50 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Kontoor's Q2 revenue rose 19% year over year to $584 million. The Wrangler brand saw 3% sales growth and represented 76% of the company's total sales. Helly Hansen accounted for another 23% of the top line, proving the value of the mid-2025 brand acquisition. Adjusted earnings rose 13% to $1.06 per diluted share. The Helly Hansen segment posted negative operating profits but "significantly exceeded" management's efficiency projections. In other words, the integration is going more smoothly than expected.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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