Why Kopin Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a maker of wearable technology components, were tumbling this morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results. The tech stock fell by more than 10% this morning and was down by 5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. Kopin reported fourth-quarter sales of $13.2 million -- a decrease of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter. Investors are always disappointed when revenue falls on a year-over-basis, but things looked even worse with the company's earnings. Continue reading