Why KORE Group Holdings Was a Winner on Wednesday

The stock market was rather sluggish on Wednesday, but you'd never suspect that given the performance of KORE Group Holdings (NYSE: KORE) shares. The Internet of Things (IoT) specialist's stock enjoyed a more-than 11% lift on the day, thanks to a quarterly earnings report that predicted better-than-expected growth for this year.KORE revealed that it earned just over $64 million in its fourth quarter of 2021, which was nearly 12% higher than in the same period of the previous year. On the bottom line, the company managed to narrow its net loss -- although not by a dramatic amount -- to nearly $12 million ($0.17 per share) against 2020's Q4 shortfall of $15.7 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading