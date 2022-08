Why Krispy Kreme Stock Tumbled on Wednesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) were sharply lower Wednesday morning, tumbling as much as 14.9%. As of 2:25 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 11.8%.The catalyst that sent the donut maker lower was the company's financial report, which left investors with empty stomachs.Krispy Kreme generated second-quarter revenue of $375.2 million, up 7.5% year over year, though a strong dollar negatively affected the top line. Excluding the headwinds resulting from foreign currency translation, revenue was up 10%. Continue reading