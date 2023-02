Why Krispy Kreme Was Such a Tasty Stock This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Solid top- and bottom-line growth was the money ingredient that made Krispy Kreme 's (NASDAQ: DNUT) stock so palatable this week. As a result, over the five trading days, the veteran donut purveyor's share price rose by more than 7%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Krispy Kreme opened the box of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 figures on Wednesday, providing investors a pick-me-up from the Hump Day Blues. The company's net revenue grew by more than 9% year over year to nearly $405 million in the quarter. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income rose a far more impressive 39% to just shy of $19 million, or $0.11 per share. On average, the analysts tracking Krispy Kreme stock were modeling less than $395 million on the top line and $0.10 for per-share, adjusted net income. Continue reading