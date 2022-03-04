|
Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today
Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%. The gains were driven by a 4% increase in identical sales, which adjust for store openings, closings, and fuel-related transactions.In addition to its focus on providing high-quality, fresh food in stores, Kroger's online channels have become a major part of its growth story during the pandemic. The grocery chain's digital sales were up 105% compared to Q4 2019.Continue reading
