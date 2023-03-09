|
Why Kronos Worldwide Stock Crashed 15.8% Today
Shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) slid 15.8% through 11:30 a.m. ET this morning after the titanium dioxide pigment producer reported an even worse fourth quarter than investors had expected. The company's products are used as a whitener in paints, cosmetics, paper, and other products. Heading into the fourth-quarter report, analysts had forecast a loss of $0.07 per share on $319.8 million in sales. As it turned out, Kronos cleared that revenue hurdle, with sales topping $342.2 million. But it whiffed on earnings, losing $0.18 per share. So an earnings miss but a revenue beat at first glance looks like only a mixed quarter, and not ordinarily the kind of thing that would drive a stock down 16%.Continue reading
