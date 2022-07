Why Kura Sushi USA Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) surged on Thursday after the Japanese-style restaurant chain delivered a surprise profit and boosted its full-year revenue forecast. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Kura Sushi's stock price was up more than 25%.Kura Sushi's revenue more than doubled year over year to $38 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on May 31. The gains were driven by new restaurant openings and a 65% surge in sales at the company's existing locations.Kura Sushi opened one restaurant during the third quarter and a total of six stores over the past year. That brought its store count to 37 locations at the end of May.