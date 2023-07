Why Lam Research, ASML, and Other Semiconductor Stocks Rallied Today

So much of what is happening in the stock market these days is tied to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). On the heels of their worst performances in more than a decade, the major market indexes are now squarely in rally mode, driven by the prospects of widespread productivity gains resulting from generative AI.With that as a backdrop, on Thursday chipmaking tools supplier Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) surged 9.3%, semiconductor equipment systems provider ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) rallied 3.5%, and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) closed the trading day up by 1%.Lam Research reported robust results fueled by a surge in demand, which the company attributed to the ongoing AI boom.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel