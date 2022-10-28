|
28.10.2022 16:53:19
Why Latham Group Shares Bounced This Week
Shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) were up 9.1% on the week as of the close of trading on Thursday. The residential swimming pool manufacturer will release its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 10, and investors should watch them closely. However, this week's move was driven more by what Latham's peers such as Pentair (NYSE: PNR) and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) have already reported. Their latest numbers offer shareholders some comfort, indicating as they do that conditions in the recreational pool market might not be as bad as the market had anticipated -- and priced into their shares. The entire niche is seen as challenged due to rising raw material costs, weakening consumer spending, and the difficulty of overcoming tough comparisons with 2021, when stay-at-home measures boosted spending on home improvements such as pools.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Latham Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.22
|Why Latham Group Shares Bounced This Week (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Latham Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
12.08.22
|Latham Group stock price target cut to $10 from $21 at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
12.08.22
|Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.22
|Ausblick: Latham Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Latham Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.22
|Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)