Why Latham Group Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of residential swimming pools manufacturer Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) were up 10.3% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Thursday, despite reporting a sizable earnings miss this morning.Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, analysts had forecast Latham Group would earn $0.06 per share on sales of $130.6 million. In fact, the company lost $0.05 per share ($0.04 per share, adjusted). On the bright side, though, sales came in ahead of estimates at $138.9 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading