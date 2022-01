Why Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are surging in response to positive clinical results from a stomach cancer study. Investors excited about the company's lead candidate, DKN-1, drove the stock 10.3% higher as of 12:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday.Last September, Leap Therapeutics stock more than doubled overnight after the company reported impressive response rate data for its lead candidate DKN-1 plus tislelizumab from BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE). The experimental combination treatment was tested among patients newly diagnosed with advanced-stage stomach cancer.