19.01.2022 20:07:27
Why Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today
Shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are surging in response to positive clinical results from a stomach cancer study. Investors excited about the company's lead candidate, DKN-1, drove the stock 10.3% higher as of 12:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday.Last September, Leap Therapeutics stock more than doubled overnight after the company reported impressive response rate data for its lead candidate DKN-1 plus tislelizumab from BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE). The experimental combination treatment was tested among patients newly diagnosed with advanced-stage stomach cancer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
