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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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21.04.2026 00:16:13

Why Legend Biotech Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) was one of the healthier healthcare stocks on the market as the trading week kicked off on Monday. Not one, but two, bullish analyst updates helped propel the biotech stock to a sturdy 18% gain on Monday, a performance that sharply contrasted with the 0.2% slump of the S&P 500 index. That morning, both H.C. Wainwright's Mitchell Kapoor and RBC Capital's Leonid Timashev reiterated their equivalents of buy recommendations on Legend. Of the pair, Timashev is the more bullish, as his price target is $62 per share, while Kapoor's is $50. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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