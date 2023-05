Why Leidos Holdings Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Government services specialist Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) missed earnings expectations for the first quarter, and investors were left wondering what its growth will look like in 2024. Its stock sold off as a result on Tuesday morning. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, it was down by almost 15%.Leidos is the largest of the so-called "Beltway Bandits" -- defense contractors that specialize in doing outsourced IT work and performing other services for government customers. The company reported its first-quarter results before the bell Tuesday, hitting a record for revenue but falling short of analysts' estimates on earnings.Leidos earned $1.47 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $3.7 billion. Analysts had been expecting $1.58 per share in earnings on $3.65 billion in sales. Weakness in the company's business with civil agencies drove the miss, although its civil segment was also responsible for a large portion of the organic revenue growth.