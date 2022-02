Why Lemonade, Fastly, and Block Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are falling again today in sympathy with the broader market as investors continue to process the news about the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, some Block investors may be selling shares because an analyst lowered his price target for the stock.Lemonade was down by 1.5%, Fastly had slid 3.2%, and Block was down by 1.8% as of 12:11 p.m. ET. Stocks have been erratic lately, in part because of increasing tensions in Europe. Yesterday, President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in Ukraine and sent the Russian military into those areas. Continue reading