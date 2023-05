Why Lemonade Stock Gained for the Third Day in a Row

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were climbing for the second session in a row on Monday as better-than-expected results in its first-quarter earnings report helped fuel an apparent short squeeze, following last week's gains.The stock closed up 11.1% on Monday after jumping 27% last Thursday and gaining another 3% on Friday.Lemonade delivered better-than-expected results in its first-quarter report, showing strong growth in customer count and in-force premium. And its revenue also beat the analyst consensus. Continue reading