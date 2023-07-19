|
19.07.2023 23:08:58
Why Lemonade Stock Jumped Today
Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) surged today, even as there was no company-specific news out on the stock and the Nasdaq finished flat. Instead, the "insurtech" stock seemed to benefit from a short squeeze as trading volume spiked. Additionally, good news from Carvana may have also helped spark the Lemonade squeeze.The stock closed the session up 15.6%.Trading volume in Lemonade shares was triple their average over the last three months, even though there was no news out on the stock and no major macroeconomic news today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
