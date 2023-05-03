|
03.05.2023 14:53:33
Why Lemonade Stock Plummeted 24% in April
Shares of insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) lost 24% of their value in April according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company didn't report any news, but the banking crisis led to further investor pessimism overall and specifically in the fintech sector.Lemonade delighted investors and customers alike when it rolled out its artificial-intelligence-based insurance products. It relies on machine learning to power its policy underwriting, and all of its operations are designed with customer satisfaction in mind. It's almost entirely digital, and it allows policy holders to donate remaining policy funds to charity, earning it B Corp status.Lemonade started with cheap renter's insurance, and it has now launched homeowner's, pet, life, and auto insurance products. Its strategy is to acquire younger customers when they're looking for smaller policies and grow with them as they purchase homes and cars and need more coverage.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!