Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
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02.07.2026 11:54:57
Why Lemonade Stock Popped 12% in June
Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock jumped 12% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The digital insurance start-up gave shareholders some good news about its reinsurance program.Lemonade set out to disrupt insurance with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning long before they became today's catchphrases, and it's harnessing the technology to create a better insurance company. Since it's just over a decade old, it's still building up its business. It's attracting new members at a rapid pace, cross-selling existing customers to bundles and new policies, and edging closer to profitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.01.26
|Lemonade turns self-driving cars from threat to opportunity (Financial Times)