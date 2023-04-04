Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 14:17:32

Why Lemonade Stock Sagged 13% in March

Shares of insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) fell 13% in March according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are still unenthused about the company's progress toward profitability. Lemonade is one of several stocks that took the market by storm at the height of the bull market. It uses artificial intelligence to power its insurance products, which it says results in better and cheaper services. It quickly reached the million-customer mark and has been demonstrating robust growth in revenue and policies. However, it hasn't been as successful in reining in costs and achieving a viable loss ratio. To be a competitive insurance business, an insurance company has to be able to price policies to cover potential payouts. Lemonade's high loss ratio means it's paying out too much to be a profitable business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lemonade Inc Registered Shs 12,93 -1,64% Lemonade Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterer Ölpreisanstieg: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Die Wall Street gab im Dienstagshandel nach. Der heimische Markt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach, wogegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderat zulegen konnte. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es auch am Dienstag mehrheitlich nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen