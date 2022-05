Why Lemonade Stock Soured 21% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) fell 21% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any news about the company in April, but it's been on the receiving end of a general investor backlash against tech stocks and specifically fintech stocks over the past few months.Pessimistic investors may also be sending the stock price back down after a slight uptick in March in expectation of its first-quarter earnings report, set to be released on May 9.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading