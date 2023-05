Why Lemonade Stock Was Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were looking refreshing to investors today, jumping on better-than-expected results in its first-quarter earnings report as the insurance disruptor topped estimates on the top and bottom lines.As of 1:08 p.m. ET, the stock was up 23.2%.Lemonade continues to put up strong growth as it attempts to disrupt the massive insurance industry. In-force premium, meaning premiums that are currently active, rose 56% to $653 million and its customer base grew 23% to 1.86 million.Continue reading