Why Lemonade Stock Went Sour Today

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were falling two days after the "insurtech" company posted solid results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Today, the culprit seemed to be rising interest rates after a hotter-than-expected inflation report, which sparked a broad sell-off in the stock market.As a result, Lemonade stock was down 3.9% as of 11:53 a.m. ET. At the same time, the Nasdaq was down 1.7%.Continue reading