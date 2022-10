Why Lemonade Was a Sweet Stock on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Summer may be over, but investors were sure enjoying a long swig of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) as the trading week kicked off. The next-generation insurer's share price enjoyed a nearly 5% gain on the day, eclipsing even the tasty performance of the surging S&P 500 index, thanks to news of expansion overseas. This morning, Lemonade announced that its offerings are now available in the U.K. British consumers wishing to buy and monitor Lemonade policies can now do so from any device. Like American clients, those incoming policy holders will be able to file claims and receive payouts via the same means. With the U.K. launch, part of a long-term strategic partnership with large British peer Aviva, the company is continuing its rollout abroad. Previously, it had opened its offerings to insurance seekers in Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Continue reading