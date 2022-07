Why LendingClub Was a Dog of a Stock Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most stocks rally, at least to some degree, after a company reports estimates-beating quarters. But LendingClub (NYSE: LC) apparently isn't most stocks. The next-generation lender's shares sank by nearly 9% on Thursday, despite the company unveiling, after market hours on Wednesday, second-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. The second quarter was, on paper, a good one for LendingClub. The company's revenue was $330 million for the period, 61% better than the same quarter last year. That was on the back of 78% growth in deposits (to $4.5 billion) for the increasingly banking services-focused company, and a 41% jump in total loan originations.Net income also headed north; net of a sizable income tax benefit, the company's bottom line expanded by nearly 15% to just under $47 million ($0.45 per share). Continue reading