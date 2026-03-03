Tree.com Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q8CN / ISIN: US8946751075
|
03.03.2026 17:38:54
Why LendingTree Stock Is Up More Than 16% On Tuesday
As has been the case with most of the biggest daily gains of late, the earnings report for the recently ended quarter gets the credit for LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) shares' stellar move today. Specifically, as of 11:38 a.m. ET Tuesday, TREE stock is higher by 16.7%, boosted by unexpectedly strong fourth-quarter revenue growth that's expected to remain strong through the fiscal year now underway.Still, it's difficult to ignore the fact that the company's adjusted per-share loss turned negative (when stripping out the benefit of a sizable one-time tax benefit), while at the same time marketing expenses grew faster than revenue.LendingTree turned $319.7 million worth of revenue into a per-share GAAP profit of $10.27 for the three-month stretch ending in December, beating analysts' expectations for a top line of around $285 million, and improving its year-earlier sales of $261.5 million by 22%. The adjusted/non-GAAP loss of $0.39 per share, however, fell well short of the consensus figure for a profit of $0.87, and fell dramatically from the year-earlier Q4 comparison of a profit of $1.16 per share. Its consumer-facing and insurance businesses did particularly well, although its home-loan business didn't quite meet analysts' expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
